BPD: Woman found unresponsive inside a theater at Maya Cinemas labeled ‘suspicious’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is calling the death of a woman at a local movie theater on Friday night “suspicious.” Paramedics were sent to the Maya Cinemas on California Avenue of a woman in medical distress inside one of the theaters just before 10 p.m.

BPD says the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. During the initial investigation officers determined the death appeared suspicious prompting detectives to the scene.

At this time the woman’s identity has not been released as investigations continue.



Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.