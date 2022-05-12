BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Department vehicle with lights and siren activated entered an intersection on a red light and collided with another vehicle, injuring both drivers, police said.

The crash happened at 8:21 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Ming Avenue.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of a white Mercedes had a green light and was traveling north when hit. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries, and the officer received minor injuries.

Both were taken to a hospital.

Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be involved and an investigation is ongoing, police said. The intersection remains closed and motorists are asked to take another route.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.