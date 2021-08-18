BPD urging safe driving as students return to class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are reminding motorists to drive cautiously in school zones and said there will be increased traffic enforcement in those areas.

Drivers must stop when a school bus in front of them extends its stop sign with flashing red lights, police said. That includes drivers in both directions on any two-lane road without a median.

Police ask that motorists slow when approaching school zones, follow school rules for dropping off or picking up students and avoid blocking crosswalks while making a right-hand turn. Parents are encouraged to remind their children to look both ways before crossing the street, stay on sidewalks when available, cross at marked crosswalks and look for cars entering or leaving driveways or parking spaces.