BPD urging residents to drive with caution in expected holiday storms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re traveling for the holiday, leave with plenty of time to spare and expect delays.

The National Weather Service is calling for an 80 percent chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday in Bakersfield.

Adding to driving woes, a winter storm warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Friday in Lake Isabella, the Tehachapi Pass and the Tejon Pass over the Grapevine.

“Travel will be treacherous or nearly impossible,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Road closures and travel delays are possible, especially along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass due to accumulating snowfall.”

Between six to 12 inches of snow could fall at elevations between 3,000 to 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Serve.

With the rainy conditions forecast for the city, the Bakersfield Police Department is asking residents to stay off the road if possible, but otherwise follow safety tips including the following: