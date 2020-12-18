BPD training academy graduates over a dozen new officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department welcomed more than a dozen new officers to its ranks at a Thursday morning ceremony.

The BPD’s training academy held a graduation ceremony at the department’s west substation on Buena Vista Road. The academy started back in January.

Bakersfield police chief Greg Terry said it is crucial to have these new officers on our streets.

“We’re aggressively trying to hire and put men and women out on the street,” he said. “We know that our community has high expectations, and serious public safety needs. These resources that we have today, that we gained today, I’m very grateful for them.”

The graduating officers will now move on to a three-week mini-academy, followed by a 17-week field officer training program.