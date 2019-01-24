BPD to set up DUI checkpoint Saturday night

The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location within the city limits. 

It will be held through the evening from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police note that officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

People caught driving under the influence may be charged over 13-thousand dollars in fines and fees, a suspended license or jail time. 

Officers say announcing checkpoints is an effective deterrent, reducing DUI-related crashes by up to 20 percent. 

If you see a drunk driver, call 911. 

