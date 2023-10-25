BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is set to host its annual “HalLAWeen” Halloween event Thursday, Oct. 26.

Event organizers say the HaLAWeen will feature a costume contest for the best police officer and candy for the kids. The winner of the costume contest will receive a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart game.

Strollers will not be allowed indoors, but there will be a designated stroller parking outdoors if needed, event organizers said.

The event is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bakersfield Police Department on 1601 Truxtun Ave., according to organizers. There will be free one-hour parking at the 18th and Eye streets parking structure.

Streets in the area will be closed from noon to 9 p.m., and the front lobby of the police department will be closed all day on Oct. 26.