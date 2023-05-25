BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a license and DUI checkpoint this Friday, May 26 at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Police say the checkpoint is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs of drug or alcohol impairment and proper licensing, according to BPD. Drug-impaired driving does not only include illegal narcotics but also prescription drugs, marijuana and even over-the-counter medication.

Crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and patrols are conducted, according to police.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fees, DUI classes and expenses that could exceed $10,000, according to BPD.

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.