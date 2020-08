BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a DUI checkpoint on Tuesday night. It’s happening at an undisclosed location within city limits from 5 p.m to 1 a.m.

Police want to remind the public not to drink and drive. There are several options for finding a safe ride home, including designating a sober driver, rideshare services, and public transportation.

A DUI conviction can include jail time and fines, fees and other expenses totaling more than $10,000.