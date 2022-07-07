BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and license checkpoint within city limits this weekend, according to a press release by the department.

The release says, BPD will be at an undisclosed location in city limits on July 8 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing. When possible, trained officers will be available to further evaluate those suspected of driving under the influence, according to the release.

BPD said, drugs that impair driving not only include illegal drugs, but also over-the-counter medication, prescription drugs and marijuana.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest, according to the release. This may include fines, fees, classes and other expenses that can exceed over $10,000.