BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials.

Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m.

During the checkpoint deputies will be looking signs of alcohol and drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, according to CHP. The checkpoint will delay traffic momentarily.

According to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving, 14%, than did for alcohol, 7.3%. of the drugs marijuana was most prevalent at 7.4%, slightly more than alcohol, said the NHTSA.

CHP officials say, research shows the well publicized checkpoints have proven to reduce impaired crashes by 20%.

CHP advise drivers caught driving under the influence can expect the impact of a DUI arrest could include jail time, fines, fees and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.