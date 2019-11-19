BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will hold a DUI checkpoint Tuesday, Nov. 19 at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight, police said.

In a release police said DUI checkpoints are helpful in reducing the amount of people killed or injuried in drug or alcohol related crashes.

Police also say publicized checkpoints can reduce the amount of crashes involving impaired drivers by up to 20%.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.