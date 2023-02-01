BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday.

BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing.

Officials said well-publicized DUI checkpoints can act as a deterrent in preventing DUI-related crashes by 20%.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.