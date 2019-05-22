BPD to assist with traffic control for Cal State Bakersfield graduation ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic delays are expected in the area of Cal State Bakersfield Friday morning as the university holds graduation ceremonies.

Police are encouraging motorists in the area to plan an alternate route.

Officers will be assisting with traffic control at the following intersections: Stockdale Highway at Don Hart East; Stockdale Highway at Don Hart West; Gosford Road at Kroll Way; and Camino Media from Haggin Oaks Boulevard through Scarlet Oak Boulevard.

Overflow parking will be available in the north parking lot of Edwards Cinema. Police said motorists should anticipate Camino Media to be closed between Haggin Oaks Boulevard and Scarlet Oak Boulevard until the event is over.

Stockdale Highway will remain open in both directions but delays are expected.