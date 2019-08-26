BPD: Threat against Independence High School found not credible

A threat against Independence High School was found not credible by police.
According to Independence High School Principal, Dean Juola, an officer with the Kern High School District was notified of a threat to the school made via Snapchat on Sunday evening. The threat was found not credible by the Bakersfield Police Department Monday morning.
Parents were notified by the school of the threat. A message sent to parents reads the following:
Dear Falcon Families,
Late last night, the Bakersfield Police Department became aware of a threat targeted towards Independence High School via Snap Chat. BPD investigated and determined that the threat was non-credible. As a precautionary measure, we will have additional KHSD law enforcement officers on campus today. Classes are continuing today as scheduled and school dismisses at 1:30 P.M. Staff and student safety are out top priority, and we are committed to maintaining a safe campus.
We’ve had success in the past with identifying the student later on through student rumors. Please let us know if you have any information.Independence High School