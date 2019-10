BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that has left a teen wounded, according to officials.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Centaur Street in South Bakersfield for a report of a shooting at around 5:40 p.m.

Police only described the victim as a teenage juvenile who had wounds described as “moderate.”

