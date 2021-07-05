BPD: Teen loses hand while playing with illegal fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy lost his hand this morning while playing with an illegal firework. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on New Stine Road. The department said the teen had obtained illegal fireworks from a gathering in the area. 

It is unknown at this time how or why the firework went off. The Bakersfield Fire Department is now handling the investigation.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available. 

