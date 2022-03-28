BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit and rolling his vehicle in southwest Bakersfield Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 11:36 p.m. officers witnessed a vehicle driving recklessly at the intersection of Harris Road and Spring Creek Loop in the Silver Creek neighborhood, according to BPD. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver, Andy Balcaceres, 19, of Bakersfield, drove away starting a pursuit.

Just shortly after the pursuit started Balcaceres lost control of his vehicle striking a curb and rolling his vehicle on Spring Creek Loop, according to police. Officers determined Balcareres was under the influence of alcohol.

Balcaceres was arrested and faces charges of reckless driving, DUI, felony evading and driving a vehicle with no insurance, according to BPD. A woman passenger declined medical aid and was released at the scene.

