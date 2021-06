BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is welcoming more than two dozen new police officers.

BPD said 25 new officers have joined the ranks and will now be policing the local community. The department swore in the new officers during a ceremony last week. This is the fourth academy class funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, which aims to add 100 new officers to the department.