BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supporters of the Bakersfield Police Department held a prayer vigil for officers on Sunday. They gathered at Stockdale High School and traveled in a caravan to the BPD precinct on Buena Vista Road in southwest Bakersfield.

The group also gathered at the precinct in downtown Bakersfield. Supporters were asked to bring signs of encouragement for the officers and to pray for their safety.