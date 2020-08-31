BPD still looking for woman who went missing in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a woman who went missing in November.

The department said Noemi Monje was reported missing in November 2019. She was last seen in the area of Lake Street near Mount Vernon Avenue. Monje is described as Hispanic, 23 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a red rose on her right shoulder.

BPD said Monje could possibly be homeless. Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.