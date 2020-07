BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for an at-risk man who went missing earlier this year.

The department said Art Demery was last seen in February in the 2200 block of Mt. Vernon Ave. He is described as being Black, 70 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. BPD said Demery is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Demery’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.