BPD serves search warrant at home of Orrin and Orson West’s adoptive grandmother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that it served a search warrant on Friday at the home of Orrin and Orson West’s adoptive grandmother as part of its investigation into their disappearances.

The department did not provide any additional information about the warrant, saying that “limited information is being provided to protect the integrity of the investigation and ultimately safeguard any facts from being tainted. The public is strongly discouraged from making assumptions of guilt and dissemination of rumor and speculation.”

The adoptive parents of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West reported them missing on Dec. 21. This happened at their home in California City. Bakersfield Police recently became the lead agency on the investigation.

Most of the adoptive and biological family members live in Bakersfield.