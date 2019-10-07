BPD Sergeant arrested for DUI following motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Sergeant is on administrative leave after he was arrested for driving under the influence following a crash.

On Saturday, BPD announced off-duty sergeant Jeff Saso crashed his motorcycle into a center median on Rosedale Highway near Costco. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics took Saso to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His passenger received minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

During the investigation, BPD said officers discovered Saso was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested Saso, who is now administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.