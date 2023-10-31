BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms on Monday at a suspected illegal dispensary on California Avenue.

Officers conducted a search at suspected illegal dispensary in the 200 block of California Avenue and found 6.2 ounces of suspected marijuana, 2.5 ounces of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and other controlled substances, police said in a statement.

City code enforcement marked the location as uninhabitable, according to BPD.

One man was arrested on suspicion of charges associated with marijuana sales, possession of a controlled substance for sale and maintaining a location to sell controlled substance.