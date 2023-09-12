BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a convicted felon after he was allegedly found in possession of three firearms, according to police.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Ohio Drive on Sunday just before 10 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, police found two men standing outside of a residence and evidence of a shooting nearby, police say.

Police say a convicted felon fired a handgun across the street from a house. As a felon, he is prohibited from owning or possessing guns or ammunition.

A search was conducted and three firearms were found and seized, according to BPD. The man was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and other firearm-related offenses.

Police say no one was injured.