BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police arrested a man and seized a firearm from a home in Bakersfield Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers served a search warrant for firearm possession and evading an officer at a home on East Casa Loma Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the department.

During the search, officers found a firearm and arrested a 20-year-old man for the active warrant and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $100,00 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.