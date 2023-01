BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect’s vehicle, according to a release from the department.

BPD said the theft happened Dec. 5 at 4:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Spruce Street, just north of 30th Street in north Bakersfield.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver BMW convertible with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.