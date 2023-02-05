BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A standoff occurred between the Bakersfield Police and an adult male Sunday at 3:37 a.m. that involved shots being fired between the officers and the suspect.

According to a release by the BPD, officers were called to the scene by a gunfire activation in the area of Butte Street and Kern Street. Upon arrival, the officers encountered an adult male who “authorities say” wielded a black handgun and fired shots at the officers before fleeing on foot.

The adult male suspect stands at 6 feet, weighs 190 pounds, and wears dark clothing.

The officers then fired shots back in the suspect’s process of fleeing the scene after which the officers lost sight of the suspect, and despite searching the area were not able to find him or recover his weapon, the release said.

The standoff caused no injuries and no victims of the gunfire that triggered the activation have been located. The investigation is still ongoing and the traveling public is advised to take alternative routes due to heavy police presence in the area.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.