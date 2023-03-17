BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating Ignacio Mendez who suffers from dementia, according to the BPD.

Mendez, 87, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the area of south Owens Street and east Brundage Lane. Mendez is considered at-risk due to having dementia.

He is described as a Hispanic male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Mendez has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a black sweater, blue jeans and blue “Crocs” style shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.