BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating Kimberly Smartt.

According to police, Smartt, 59, was last seen at noon on March 22, in the 600 block of Townsley Avenue just north of Belle Terrace. She is considered at-risk due to being her first time missing.

Smartt is described as a Black woman who stands five feet, four inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black dreadlock hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu with California license plate 8EPZ383.

Anyone with information on Smartt’s whereabouts are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.