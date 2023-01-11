BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk teen runaway.

Angel Ontiveros, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street, just north of Niles Street, BPD said.

Ontiveros is considered at-risk due to his age and no history of running away.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds. Angel has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information on Angel’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.