BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the community’s help locating missing at-risk teen Josigha Morow.

Josigha, 14, was last seen on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Lacey Street. He is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway.

He is described as a Black teen who stands five-feet eleven-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, red vans and a grey backpack.