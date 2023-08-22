BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police request the public’s help locating a missing at-risk woman Candice Najera.

Najera, 39, was last seen in the 1700 block of Belle Terrace on Aug. 13. She is considered at-risk due to a medical condition and first time missing.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Najera was last seen wearing a cream color dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.