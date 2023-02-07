BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing at-risk man, according to a release from the department.

William Lee Phillips Sr. was last seen in the 3400 block of Glenridge Street on Feb. 6. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, BPD said.

Officials said Phillips is believed to be in the Highway 58 area near California City.

Phillips is described as a Black man, 82-years-old who stands 6 foot tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hat and jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe he may be driving a 2000 Ford F-150 with license plate: MRWLPJ.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.