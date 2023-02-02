BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man.

Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said.

Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and brown pants.

BPD said Parriott may be driving a red 2014 Ford Edge with a California disabled license plate AH519.

Anyone with information on Parriott’s whereabouts are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.