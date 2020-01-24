BPD seeing spike in phone scams

The Bakersfield Police Department is warning residents about a spike in phone scams.

The department said it’s been receiving a lot of reports lately from people who say they’ve received calls stating there is a warrant out for their arrest or their information has come up in an investigation, and that if they do not submit payment over the phone, the police will arrest them.

“No law enforcement agency will ever call you and ask for money instead of arresting you,” BPD said. If you receive a call like this or any other scam, the department recommends you hang up and report it as soon as possible to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov or by calling 1-877-382-4357.