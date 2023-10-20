BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on Kentucky Street on Oct. 14.

Police say the crash happened near Kentucky Street and Alta Vista Drive at about 6:48 p.m. when a vehicle and bicyclist collided. The adult male bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark red or gray 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Suburban or a vehicle similar to that, according to BPD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was riding west on Kentucky Street

when he was struck by the involved vehicle, which was also traveling west on Kentucky

Street. After colliding with the bicyclist, the involved vehicle fled the scene, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer T. Alexander at 661-852-7865 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.