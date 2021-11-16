BPD searching for teen girl missing since last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who is considered at-risk.

Abrahlyn Amador was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Worrell Court, near Gosford Road and District Boulevard. Amador is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away, according to BPD.

Amador is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, ripped jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Abrahlyn Amador’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.