BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a runaway teen last seen in northwest Bakersfield.

Katrina Hinojosa was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3:35 p.m. in the 5300 block of Tonkawa Lane, BPD said. Hinojosa is considered at-risk due to this being her first reported disappearance to BPD.

Hinojosa is described by officers as a 17-year-old girl who is 5-foot-4 inches tall and 146 pounds with black and red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Hinojosa’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at at 661-327-7111.