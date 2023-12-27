BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager last seen in southeast Bakersfield.

BPD said Anaid Medina was last seen on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Street. Medina is considered at-risk due to this being her first reported disappearance to BPD.

Medina is described by officers as a 17-year-old female who is 4-foot-9 inches tall and 150 pounds with black and brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajamas.

Anyone with information regarding Medina’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.