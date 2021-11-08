BPD searching for missing woman considered at-risk due to suspicious circumstances

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman who is considered at-risk due to suspicious circumstances.

Patricia Quevedo was last seen on Nov. 1 in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive in southwest Bakersfield, near Amy B Seibert Elementary School.

Quevedo is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is described as a 2007 Black Toyota Sedan with two doors. The license plate number is: 5WAN420.

Anyone with information on Quevedo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.