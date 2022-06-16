BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing teenager, according to a press release by the department.

Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the 3500 block of Meeks Avenue, according to BPD.

Musleh is described as a Middle Eastern teen, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Musleh’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.