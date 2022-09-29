BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway missing teen.

Derick Gage, 16, is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away. Derick was last seen on Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stine Road, BPD officials said.

Derick stands at 5’3′, weighs 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing black prescription glasses, black hat, white shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes, BPD said.

Anyone with information regarding Derick’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.