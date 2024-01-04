BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police request the community’s help in locating a runaway missing juvenile who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials said Nevaeh Carlynn Holquin, 12, was last seen on Jan. 3 in the 100 block of North McDonald Way, just north of Stockdale Highway. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Nevaeh is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse, gray sweatpants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.