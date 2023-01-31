BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11.

Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Tuesday around 11:20 a.m.

Photo courtesy of BPD

Barraza is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black crocs, officials said.

Bakersfield police told 17 News, Jeremiah Barraza is the child in the foreground in the provided photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.