BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing man, according to the department.

Police said, Shamsher Loyal was last seen walking east bound in the 3200 block of McKee Road on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. Loyal is considered at risk because he has a medical condition.

BPD describes Loyal as a 61-year-old Indian man and 6-feet-2-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pajama pants.

Anyone who is aware of Loyal’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.