BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing juvenile, according to the department.

Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17, was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and has not runaway before, according to BPD.

Wolfe is described as a white teen, 5- feet-1-inches tall and 155 pounds, according to BPD. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue denim shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.