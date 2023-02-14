BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Ethan Hernandez, 13.

According to the police department, Hernandez is considered at risk because it is his first time being reported missing. He was last seen on Olive Street.

Hernandez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black pants, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.