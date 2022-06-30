BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for an at-risk woman due to age, according to a press release.

Madelyn Davis, 70, was last seen in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue on June 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the release.

The release says, Davis is described as 5-feet and 8-inches-tall, and 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.